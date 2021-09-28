Live: Amazon launch event Tuesday R. Kelly convicted Biden gets COVID-19 booster dose Squid Game may be Netflix's biggest show Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Super Nintendo World is getting a Donkey Kong expansion

The new area is scheduled to open in Universal Studios Japan in 2024.

donkey-kong-in-super-nintendo-world.png

Tie-wearing ape Donkey Kong is coming to Super Nintendo World.

 Nintendo

Super Nintendo World will add a new area themed after Donkey Kong, the company revealed Tuesday. The Universal Studios Japan theme park's expansion is scheduled for 2024.

"The area will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food," it said in a release. "Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live."

The Osaka attraction opened in March, after being delayed by the pandemic.

Super Nintendo World won't be coming to the US for another four years. Universal Studios pushed the opening of Florida's Epic Universe, which will house the Nintendo park, from 2023 to early 2025.

