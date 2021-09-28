Super Nintendo World is getting a Donkey Kong expansion

Nintendo

Super Nintendo World will add a new area themed after Donkey Kong, the company revealed Tuesday. The Universal Studios Japan theme park's expansion is scheduled for 2024.

"The area will feature a roller coaster, interactive experiences and themed merchandise and food," it said in a release. "Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live."

The Osaka attraction opened in March, after being delayed by the pandemic.

Super Nintendo World won't be coming to the US for another four years. Universal Studios pushed the opening of Florida's Epic Universe, which will house the Nintendo park, from 2023 to early 2025.