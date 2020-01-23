Nintendo

Super Nintendo World is slated to open at Universal Studios Japan later this year, but it looks like the Mario-themed world is also headed to Universal's upcoming theme park, Epic Universe, in Orlando, Florida. During an earnings call Thursday, executives with Universal parent company Comcast said they're bringing the attraction to the Orlando park.

Fans had already been speculating that Super Nintendo World may be part of an upcoming theme park based on sketches of Epic Universe, so confirmation isn't too much of a surprise. Thomas Williams, NBCUniversal CEO of Universal Parks & Resorts, said in September that the Nintendo-themed world would come to Hollywood and Orlando, though it wasn't clear at the time it would be part of Epic Universe.

While there aren't yet many details about the Orlando attraction, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will have two rides, along with games, merch and food, according to Comcast. The two rides will be a Super Mario Kart ride and an attraction called Yoshi's Adventures.

Epic Universe is expected to open in 2023 and feature new worlds, attractions, restaurants and more. It's unclear whether Super Nintendo World will open at the same time. Universal didn't immediately respond to a request for more details.

Nintendo reached a deal with Universal more than four years ago. The Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Japan is rumored to have cost up to $544 million to build.