Culture

Super Nintendo World is coming to Universal Studios Japan

Mario and his known associates are getting a world of their own.

If you've ever wanted to jump inside a Nintendo video game, here's your chance.

Universal Studios in Japan is building a new attraction called Super Nintendo World, the company said Monday.

The park will show off familiar Nintendo characters and game worlds, including from the Super Mario series, and is set to be ready for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"Super Nintendo World will be comprised of expansive and multilevel environments filled with unprecedented, state-of-the-art rides, interactive areas, shops and restaurants, all featuring Nintendo's most popular characters and games," a statement said.

Universal Studios did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

The park is expected to cost more than 50 billion yen, which is about $434 million.

And if you're bummed because a trip to Japan isn't in your future, Universal Studios announced in November that Universal Studios in Orlando and Hollywood will get Nintendo-themed areas.

