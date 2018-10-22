Super Micro reportedly says it'll check hardware for proof of spy chips

Getty Images

Super Micro sent a letter to customers saying it'll review its products for any evidence of alleged spy chips, according to Reuters.

"Despite the lack of any proof that a malicious hardware chip exists, we are undertaking a complicated and time-consuming review to further address the article," the company reportedly wrote in a letter to customers dated Oct. 18, referring to a Bloomberg Businessweek report from earlier this month.

Bloomberg had reported that Chinese spy chips were allegedly used to gather intellectual property and trade secrets from Apple and Amazon. The chips were reportedly assembled in China for San Jose, California-based Super Micro, and could have been subject to a secret US government investigation that started in 2015.

Super Micro has denied these allegations. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple and Amazon also denied the allegations made in Bloomberg's report. Apple CEO Tim Cook last week requested the publication retract the story.

Bloomberg has stood by its story, which cited anonymous government and corporate sources.

