Super Mario Party adds surprise online modes for free

If you've been looking for a family-friendly Nintendo Switch game to play with faraway friends, you might want to dust off that copy of . The 2018 game got a surprise update on Tuesday, adding online play options.

You'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to access the new features, but you can play game modes Mario Party and Partner Party online, along with most of the minigames. It'll let you host a public game or set up a private lobby accessible by password.

"Ten minigames are not supported by online play and include Strike It Rich, Time to Shine, Take a Stab, All-Star Swingers, Rhythm and Bruise, Pep Rally, Wiped Out, Fiddler on the Hoof, Clearing the Table, and Baton and On," Nintendo noted on its support page for the game. "Additionally, the Sound Stage, Toad's Rec Room, Challenge Road, and River Survival modes do not support online play."

The online mode supports up to four players at once.

