Super Mario Odyssey jumps onto the Switch October 27

Zelda was a giant franchise cornerstone for the Nintendo Switch, but there's one bigger.

Super Mario Odyssey's release date has finally been announced during Nintendo's E3 2017 livestream, and it's coming on October 27.

Nintendo revealed the game back in January, complete with a trailer of Mario moving through a 3D sandbox-style set of worlds with different art styles. It looks like a return to Mario games like Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, with a completely free-reign exploratory feel. It's got many bizarre mini-universes, including a New York City doppelganger called New Donk City. And, it involves a magic hat with eyes.

Also, as we just learned, that hat can take over things: dinosaurs, tanks and just about anything. The new trailer is below, and it's pretty unbelievable. It also suggests an incredible level of weird play.

For the Nintendo Switch, which is already a hot property, Super Mario Odyssey should be the biggest system-seller of all.

