Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Super Mario Maker 2 may have added Legend of Zelda hero Link back in December, but its April 22 update is all about classic Mario elements -- like the ability to create your own world maps. You can use them to link up to 40 courses together, and essentially create your own old-school 2D Mario adventure.

The update also lets you add the Koopalings (first seen as bosses in Super Mario Bros. 3) as enemies, along with the key-chasing Phanto.

This story will be updated shortly.