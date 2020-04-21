Super Mario Maker 2 may have added Legend of Zelda hero Link back in December, but its April 22 update is all about classic Mario elements -- like the ability to create your own world maps. You can use them to link up to 40 courses together, and essentially create your own old-school 2D Mario adventure.
The update also lets you add the Koopalings (first seen as bosses in Super Mario Bros. 3) as enemies, along with the key-chasing Phanto.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Super Mario Maker 2's free update adds World Maker mode, Koopalings
