CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oil prices dip under $0 Lyrid meteor shower Coronavirus updates San Diego Comic-Con canceled Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2 challenges NASA, SpaceX set date to send astronauts to ISS

Super Mario Maker 2's free update adds World Maker mode, Koopalings

The Nintendo Switch game's final major update is pretty ambitious.

Listen
- 00:27
screenshot-2020-04-21-at-13-17-03.png

You'll be able to create your own world map after Super Mario Maker 2's final update comes out on Wednesday.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Super Mario Maker 2 may have added Legend of Zelda hero Link back in December, but its April 22 update is all about classic Mario elements -- like the ability to create your own world maps. You can use them to link up to 40 courses together, and essentially create your own old-school 2D Mario adventure.

The update also lets you add the Koopalings (first seen as bosses in Super Mario Bros. 3) as enemies, along with the key-chasing Phanto.

This story will be updated shortly.