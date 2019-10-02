Months after the release of Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo added the ability to play online with friends in an update -- a feature it promised during E3 back in June.
"You can now play online with friends in either multiplayer versus or multiplayer co-op modes," the patch notes read.
The update also adds the ability to use Joy-Cons in a horizontal position, support for the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app (used for matchmaking and voice chat), and "Nearby Play" and "LAN Play" options.
Super Mario Maker 2 sold 2.42 million copies within three days of its June 28 release, so plenty of people are no doubt eager to play online with their buddies.
First published at 6:10 a.m. PT.
Updated at 6:20 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Discuss: Super Mario Maker 2 adds ability to play online with friends
