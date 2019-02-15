Super Mario Bros. game cartridge sells for $100,150

Heritage Auctions

An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold for more than $100,000. The cartridge was an 1985 sticker-sealed reprint that was only available in the New York and LA to test-launch the NES. The game was sold through Heritage Auctions on Feb. 6 for $100,105 to a group of collectors. The game's box has a near-mint rating of 9.4 by Wata Games a website dedicated to rating collectible video games. The sticker has a seal rating of A++, which adds a great deal of value to the game.

"In terms of rarity, popularity, and relevance to collectors, this game has it all," said Wata Games President Deniz Kahn. "Mario is the most recognized fictional or nonfictional character in the world, more so than even Mickey Mouse."

There is a very appropriate "Thank you, Mario! But our princess is in another castle!" fate for the rare game. One of the buyers teased that it would likely end up at another auction in the future.