Super Mario Bros. cartridge sells for a world-record price of $100,150

Heritage Auctions

An unopened copy of Super Mario Bros. for the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) sold at auction for more than $100,000. The cartridge was an 1985 sticker-sealed reprint that was only available in the New York and L.A. to test launch the NES. The game was sold through Heritage Auctions on Feb. 6 for $100,105 to a group of collectors. The game's box has a near-mint rating of 9.4 by Wata Games a website dedicated to rating collectible video games. The sticker has a seal rating of A++.

"In terms of rarity, popularity, and relevance to collectors, this game has it all," said Wata Games president, Deniz Kahn. "Mario is the most recognized fictional or non-fictional character in the world, more so than even Mickey Mouse."

As for what the buyers plan to do with the game, there is a "Thank you Mario! But our princess is in another castle!" fate. One teased that it would likely end up at an auction the in the future.