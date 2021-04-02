Apple Arcade's new games iPhone 13 NCAA women's finals WeWork documentary 15,000 bees in car Stimulus check delivery update

Super Mario Bros. auction breaks record with $660K sale

That's a lot of gold coins.

This copy of Super Mario Bros. to buy a house.

Retro games can fetch a hefty price at auctions, but a pristine, never-opened copy of Super Mario Bros. for the NES raised the bar. A game that cost $25 when it first came out in 1985 sold for more than half a million dollars thanks to a few important factors. 

A sealed Super Mario Bros. for the NES went for $660,000 at an auction Friday, according to Heritage Auctions. The Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction featured several classic video games in mint condition, but this copy of Mario's first adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom brought in the big money. The reason for its big price tag was an unused hangtab on the back of the case along with it being the fourth version of Super Mario Bros. produced, according to Heritage Auctions.  

This is the first Mario game to sell for six figures. In 2019, another pristine copy of Super Mario Bros. sold for $100,150 and last November, an unopened Super Mario Bros. 3 $156,000

Other classic games were part of the Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction and sold for big money. A few of the notable auctions were:

John Madden Football Championship (Sega Genesis) - $50,400

Pokemon Emerald (Gameboy Advance) - $55,200

Pokemon Crystal (Gameboy Color) - $90,000

Tetris (NES) - $36,000

Mega Man (NES) - $144,000

Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! (NES) - $102,000