CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google launches Pixel 5 with 5G Presidential debate 2020 Prime Day tips Chromecast with Google TV revamps Google's dongle Second stimulus check payment schedule Uber wins new London license TikTok ban delay

Super Mario Bros. 35 brings 8-bit battle royale to Switch Thursday

You'll need a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service, though.

Listen
- 00:38

Super Mario Bros. 35, the Mario-themed battle royale game revealed in a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this month, is available to download for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now. It throws you into a 2D arena with 34 other players, all battling it out to be the last survivor.

It'll be available until March 31, 2021, just like Super Mario 3D All-Stars. For the next few days, Nintendo is running a special launch event.

"Test out your platforming skills on a limited selection of courses from Worlds 1 and 2 in Super Mario Bros. 35's first Special Battle event, running until 04/10!" the company tweeted Thursday.

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos