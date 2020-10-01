Super Mario Bros. 35 brings 8-bit battle royale to Switch Thursday

Super Mario Bros. 35, the Mario-themed battle royale game revealed in a Nintendo Direct presentation earlier this month, is available to download for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers now. It throws you into a 2D arena with 34 other players, all battling it out to be the last survivor.

It'll be available until March 31, 2021, just like Super Mario 3D All-Stars. For the next few days, Nintendo is running a special launch event.

"Test out your platforming skills on a limited selection of courses from Worlds 1 and 2 in Super Mario Bros. 35's first Special Battle event, running until 04/10!" the company tweeted Thursday.