Super Mario 3D All-Stars leaves Nintendo Switch eShop after today

Nintendo

Wednesday is the final day of Nintendo celebrating Mario's 35th anniversary, and your last chance to get Super Mario 3D All-Stars from the . The collection includes Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy, and has been available since last September.

The classic 3D platformers, which originally came out on Nintendo 64, GameCube and Wii, respectively, have been updated with HD visuals. There's also an in-game music player mode with songs from all three games, but that's it in terms of extras.

The digital version of the collection will set you back $60, but you might be able to get a deal on a physical copy. The price is likely to jump significantly after today, since its removal from the eShop will create a sense of scarcity.

Also vanishing are Super Mario Bros. 35 and the Super Mario Game & Watch system, along with Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light.