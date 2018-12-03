Super-detailed Star Wars jacket will make you feel like a crew member

Columbia Sportwear

A new Star Wars-themed jacket from Columbia Sportswear isn't just any old Rebel Alliance parka.

The limited-edition jacket is modeled in crazy detail after ones the crew filming Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Finse, Norway wore on the set in 1979. It's decked out with details including:

The Empire Strikes Back "Vader in flames" logo (shown above and based on a sketch by concept artist Ralph McQuarrie



A patch bearing the longitude and latitude at which the Hoth scenes were filmed



"Norwegian unit" and "Crew" patches on the outside



The striped yellow-and-black shoulder pads of the original jackets, as well as another Star Wars patch.



Of course, all that comes at a price with the jacket selling for $500 (around £390/AU$680) online and at select locations in the US, Canada, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea and China.

Pray they don't alter it any further.

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker himself, has also signed a select number of jackets, which will be sold for charity at $1,980 (around £1,550/AU$2,690) a piece. You might recognize that price as a cute nod to the year Empire Strikes Back was released.

The original jackets are big collector's items, since only a few dozen were custom-made as part of a full snowsuit designed to withstand Finse's extreme weather. The complete set has been known to sell for between $7,000 and $10,000.

The jackets go on sale 9:01 a.m. PT this Friday, Dec. 7.

Last year, Columbia Sportswear offered a trio of jackets based on those worn by Leia, Luke and Han in the movie. In 2016, it sold three based on Rogue One.

