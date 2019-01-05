Super Bowl LIII is Feb. 3: These are the TVs we'd watch it on

The 2019 National Football League playoffs are here, and the action will culminate at Super Bowl 53 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3. And it will be available to watch more places than ever: You can watch the game on CBS (CNET's parent company), stream it with a subscription on CBS All Access or watch it via the NFL app (for starters).

But you obviously want to watch it on the biggest possible screen -- and that means it's a great excuse to buy a new TV. Prices on many sets are getting cut as manufacturers and retailers tackle 2018 inventory in advance of 2019 models. If you want a new TV now, and don't want to wait until the fourth quarter of 2019 when prices fall again, it might be time to pull the trigger.

Now playing: Watch this: Four great 2018 4K TVs for every budget

Unfortunately, like the season's final power rankings, the TV market is packed with contenders. It's not easy to pick a sure winner from field level. That's where I come in. Think of me as your eye-in-the-sky offensive coordinator, without the headset.

The TVs below represent our five favorite picks among the best TVs we've reviewed in 2018. They come in sizes from small-bedroom-tiny to truly huge, and as befits an American football contest, skew big.

CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Budget small-screen pick: TCL S305 S405

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $150 and up

Sizes: 32 to 55 inches

Can't fit a linebacker-size TV in your room? For smaller sizes and budgets, these TCLs are our main pick. The TVs comprise two series: the cheaper, smaller S305, which lack 4K resolution, and the larger, slightly more expensive S405. Both rock for people who prize streaming and convenience over image quality. The picture is fine, but what really sets them apart are dirt-cheap prices and Roku TV, our favorite Smart TV system at any price.

Budget big-screen pick: Vizio E series

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $330 and up

Sizes: 43 to 75 inches

If you want a cheap set with better picture quality -- one that's available in big sizes -- ditch those TCLs and check out the Vizio E series. No, Vizio's Smart TV system can't hold a candle to Roku, but the E's image blows those TCLs out of the water. These are the cheapest TVs with full-array local dimming, and trust us, it makes a huge difference. And even the 65- and 70-inch models cost less than $1,000.

Midrange 55- and 65-inch pick: TCL 6 series

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $600 and up

Sizes: 55 and 65 inches

Getting a new TV for the big game should be a joyous occasion, and the TV that made CNET editors happiest this year -- at least in terms of picture quality for the money -- is the TCL 6 series. It belts out a seriously awesome picture for much less than you'd think, outperforming any cheaper TV, including that Vizio E series, and even beating TVs that cost a lot more. The Roku TV operating system, complete with Dolby Vision 4K HDR streaming, is just icing on the chili dip.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The big game calls for a big screen, and if 65 inches isn't big enough, this Vizio is our picture-quality pick for the money. The TCL 6 series maxes out at 65 inches and this Vizio performs just as well, with a bright, dynamic full-array local dimming image. Its 120Hz refresh rate also outdoes the 60Hz TCL 6 series on paper, but for most people, even sports fans, its benefits won't be worth the extra money, which is why we still pick the TCL at 55 and 65 inches. But at 75, the Vizio P stands alone.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $2,100

Size: (duh) 65 inches

You might not think "high-end" and "Vizio" belong in the same sentence, but wait until you watch football on the Quantum. This TV -- only available in that one healthy size -- performs better than anything else at its price, with searingly bright highlights and precise local dimming that combines to provide a real improvement over that TCL 6 series and the non-Quantum Vizio P-Series. It's the next-best TV you that isn't a, well, scroll down.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Price: $1,700 and $2,600

Size: 55 to 77 inches

Even the New England Patriots don't have the same winning record as LG's OLED TVs. They've been the reigning picture quality kings for years, and the latest versions are sure to warm any videophile's icy soul. The B8P delivers perfect black levels and an excellent bright room picture along with the style of a super-thin cabinet and a price that, among elite TVs, can be viewed as almost affordable. Almost. And in case you have the budget of, say, Robert Kraft, there's the 77-inch C8.

Of course we've reviewed and liked a bunch of other TVs this year, and they'd make pretty sweet TVs for the big game. If you don't see something you want above, check out our other lists:

Read: CES 2019: The schedule so far

Read: Super Bowl LIII: Complete coverage at CBS Sports