Super Bowl 51 bowls over social media

There are way too many trending topics on the Super Bowl this Monday morning, so we're just gonna split it into two categories.

On Monday morning, people are still buzzing about the intense game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons and the ads in between.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter each morning. Here's our breakdown of the Super Bowl trends this Monday:

Super Bowl: Sunday's big game made history as the first Super Bowl to go into overtime, with the Patriots coming back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Falcons, earning Tom Brady his fifth championship. There were more than 27.6 million tweets using the hashtag #SB51, according to Twitter. Brady's incredible comeback in overtime was the most tweeted moment during the game, followed by Lady Gaga's halftime show. On Facebook, Lady Gaga and her song "Bad Romance" are still trending. Brady was the most talked about athlete on social media on Sunday -- too bad he doesn't have a Twitter account to tag him on.

Ads: If you're not into sports, the commercials are usually the best thing about the Super Bowl outside of the halftime show. This year, Pepsi won on social media, as the host of the halftime show with Lady Gaga, according to Twitter. T-Mobile came in a close second, with a barrage of ads, including one featuring Justin Bieber. Verizon did not break into the top 10 most mentioned brands during the Super Bowl, but still took to Twitter to hit back against T-Mobile's ads. On Facebook, the commercials for "Transformers: The Last Knight," Airbnb's #WeAccept campaign and "Pirates of the Caribbean" are all still trending. Budweiser is facing backlash for its pro-immigration ad, with a trending hashtag #boycottbudwiser, despite the blatant typo.

Queen Elizabeth II: If you're tired of these trending topics bursting with 'MERICA, Queen Elizabeth II is here to help. Her royal highness is trending on Twitter as Monday marks her 65th year as Great Britain's head of state. She's Britain's longest reigning monarch, and took the throne when she was 25 years old. On Twitter, people are congratulating the queen for being the first monarch to reach a Sapphire Jubilee -- 65 years on the throne.

New Haven, Connecticut: The Connecticut city is trending on Facebook after an anti-Trump protest prevented an ambulance from getting a critically ill patient to the hospital on Sunday. People on Facebook are outraged that the demonstration directly blocked a patient from receiving the health care needed, forcing staff to perform the emergency medical procedure in the ambulance instead of the hospital. The protest leader, identified as Norman Clement, 66, was arrested and charged with inciting a riot.

Trump Not Briefed: A New York Times report on President Trump's shaky start in the White House revealed that the commander-in-chief was not fully briefed on details regarding Steve Bannon's appointment to the National Security Council. The phrase "Trump Not Briefed" is trending on Twitter with more than 10,000 tweets about the article, and people commenting on how the president was unaware of the major decision. Trump has since responded to the trending topic via Twitter, telling the world that he calls his "own shots" and painting anything else as "fake news."

