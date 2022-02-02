Super Bowl 2022: Early look at the big game ads everyone will be buzzing about

Sure, the football parts of the Super Bowl are fine, we guess. But many viewers who don't know a touchdown from a tight end tune in to watch the legendary commercials, super-spendy mini-movies packed with celebrities and special effects. From the legendary 1984 ad for Apple Macintosh computers to the many Budweiser Clydesdales commercials, some of the most famous commercials of all time aired during the big game.

As the new Super Bowl ads roll out before the Feb. 13 game, Super Bowl LVI, we'll share them here. Some companies just drop teasers hinting at the full ad to come, so you still need to watch the entire spectacle on Super Bowl Sunday to get the whole experience.

Idris Elba for Booking.com

Travel website Booking.com enlisted studly Idris Elba for its Super Bowl ad. In two teasers for the ad, Elba calls two other legendary commercial pitchmen, Jonathan Goldsmith of The Most Interesting Man in the World ads, and Old Spice pitchman Isaiah Mustafa, for advice.

Rakuten's evil laugh

Rakuten.com offers ways to get deals and online shopping rewards. Its first ever Super Bowl commercial stars Hannah Waddingham (the creepy "Shame! Shame!" Septa from Game of Thrones, and Rebecca the team owner from Ted Lasso). All the teaser shows is Waddingham sitting at a mirror delivering a creepy laugh, but the full ad will run during the game.

Sam Adams meets Boston Dynamics robot

Samuel Adams beer will team up with Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot, for a big game ad. That ad will also feature the Sam Adams commercial standby, Your Cousin from Boston.

Samuel Adams

Lay's goes to Seth Rogen's wedding

Lay's potato chips released its Super Bowl ad in full. It's like a little comedy with Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd playing themselves, prepping for Rogen's wedding and reminiscing about golden memories. Stay tuned for the creepy twist.

Flamin' Hot Doritos go wild

Wild animals get to dancing, and Salt-N-Pepa's 1987 hit Push It gets to rocking in this Super Bowl ad for Flamin' Hot Doritos. That's Megan Thee Stallion as the fiery songbird, and Charlie Puth as the beatboxing fox.

Busch Light and Kenny G

A giant Kenny G interrupts the quiet peace of the mountains in this Busch Light beer ad.

This post will be updated as more ads come out.