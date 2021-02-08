Super Bowl 2021 pre-show: Watch Miley Cyrus bring Joan Jett and Billy Idol onstage

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

Since most of us are watching the Super Bowl and waiting on the halftime show, you might have missed Miley Cyrus killing the pre-show. She even brought out Billy Idol, of all people, who jumped on stage for a rendition of his classic hit White Wedding.

That was arguably the highlight of her show, but the whole event was spectacular. Cyrus also brought out Joan Jett for a quick medley that included the timeless banger that is Bad Reputation.

BAD KARMA X BAD REPUTATION



Miley Cyrus and Joan Jett performing at #SuperBowl #TikTokTailgate pic.twitter.com/Rn2nCQubqq — Miley Nation (@MileyNation13) February 7, 2021

Miley Cyrus also performed Hey Mickey, which she changed to "Hey Miley" at one point; Heart of Glass by Blondie; and even Rebel Girl by Bikini Kill...

LOOK AT MILEY YALL pic.twitter.com/Zdv5Dln4xu — Hannah Montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 7, 2021

MILEY CYRUS Performing HEART OF GLASS on Super Bowl pre-game show 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JGM9rJi83l — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

It was a crazy, esoteric set, packed full of covers like Head Like a Hole by Nine Inch Nails and Jolene by Dolly Parton. She also managed to sprinkle in a few of her own hits like The Climb and Wrecking Ball.

MILEY CYRUS Performing THE CLIMB on Super Bowl pre-game show pic.twitter.com/3aRUeGjUN4 — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

"It never gets easier" - Miley crying during Wrecking Ball 🥺 pic.twitter.com/UWtzGrX5BH — Miley Updates (@MileyUpdates) February 7, 2021

The performance took place during the pre-show for the first ever TikTok Tailgate and was produced for over 7,500 healthcare workers given free admission to the event.

"This is my first show in about a year," Cyrus said on stage, "and I couldn't imagine a better way to do this than in Tampa, surrounded by healthcare heroes. We are so appreciative of you and all your diligence."