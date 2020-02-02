Marvel Entertainment

Super Bowl LIV has kicked off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But enough about sports. Let's turn to the latest movie spots mingling with the Super Bowl ads, some of which cost more than actual films. (It's astounding: A 30-second ad spot reportedly costs $5.6 million. Moonlight's entire budget: $1.5 million.)

Mulan got its final trailer during the big game, along with Top Gun: Maverick and Black Widow. Minions: The Rise of Gru and Pixar's Onward and Soul spots are still to come, while others like A Quiet Place Part II and Fast & Furious 9 saw their spots released early.

We'll keep updating this post as the game goes on.

Black Widow

Top Gun 2

Fast & Furious 9

The latest film in the Fast & Furious saga, F9, has cars leaping caverns and enough military vehicles to staff a small nation. Plus, a family secret is revealed when John Cena joins the cast. F9 zooms into theaters May 22.

Mulan

Disney's new action-packed teaser for the live-action version of Mulan shows Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, fighting for her family and kingdom. The movie opens March 27.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount's TV spot features athletes Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, Allyson Felix and more claiming they've learned a thing or two from an astonishing athlete. "That dude. He knows it's all about the rings," McCaffrey tells us. Who could that possibly be? Sonic the Hedgehog will skid into theaters Feb. 14.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A road trip movie set before the original cartoon, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to feature SpongeBob meeting future best friend Patrick for the first time. See that magical encounter May 22.

Hunters

In 1977, Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The Hunters, among them Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, are going to try to stop that. And the quest promises to be bloody. Hunters will arrive Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime.

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place terrified audiences in 2018, and a new trailer for the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, will be shown during the game. Other trailers for it have come out already, but this one lets audiences see John Krasinski's character, although just in a flashback. A Quiet Place Part II arrives March 20.

Originally published Jan. 30. and updated as additional trailers appear.