Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet on Feb. 2. But enough about sports. Let's turn to the movie trailers that will mix it up with the movie-like Super Bowl ads, some of which cost more than actual films. (It's astounding: A 30-second ad spot reportedly costs $5.6 million. Moonlight's entire budget: $1.5 million.)

As well as these not-exactly-secret ads, six trailers have already dropped: Amazon Prime's Hunters, a TV show starring Al Pacino; a TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog featuring confused athletes; pregame spots for A Quiet Place Part II and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run; a trailer for F9, the ninth Fast & Furious movie; and a teaser spot for the live-action Mulan trailer coming Sunday.

We also have an idea of what else is to come thanks to The Hollywood Reporter. Its pregame and midgame trailer predictions include Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Black Widow and Pixar's Onward and Soul.

We'll update this post once the big game (and more big trailers) arrive.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount's TV spot features athletes Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, Allyson Felix and more claiming they've learned a thing or two from an astonishing athlete. "That dude. He knows it's all about the rings," McCaffrey tells us. Who could that possibly be? Sonic the Hedgehog will skid into theaters Feb. 14.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A road trip movie set before the original cartoon, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to feature SpongeBob meeting future best friend Patrick for the first time. See that magical encounter May 22.

Hunters

In 1977, Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The Hunters, among them Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, are going to try to stop that. And the quest promises to be bloody. Hunters will arrive Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime.

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place terrified audiences in 2018, and a new trailer for the sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, will be shown during the game. Other trailers for it have come out already, but this one lets audiences see John Krasinski's character, although just in a flashback. A Quiet Place Part II arrives March 20.

F9

The latest film in the Fast & Furious saga, F9, has cars leaping caverns and enough military vehicles to staff a small nation. Plus, a family secret is revealed when John Cena joins the cast. F9 zooms into theaters May 22.

Mulan

Disney's new action-packed teaser for the live-action version of Mulan shows Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, fighting for her family and kingdom. The movie opens March 27.

Originally published Jan. 30. and updated as additional trailers appear.