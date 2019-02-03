In the new Captain Marvel movie TV spot posted by Marvel Studios during the Super Bowl on Sunday we see Brie Larson as the pilot Carol Danvers as she transforms into superhero Captain Marvel. Plus there's even more of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.
Read more about plot theories and her comic book background in guide to all things Captain Marvel.
Captain Marvel comes out in theaters in the US and UK on March 8 (International Women's Day), and March 7 in Australia.
Super Bowl 2019
-
reading•Super Bowl 2019: New Captain Marvel trailer goes higher, further, faster
-
Feb 4•The Hobbs and Shaw Super Bowl trailer is here: Watch The Rock and Jason Statham as frenemies
-
Feb 3•Avengers: Endgame's heroes are picking up the pieces
-
Feb 3•Best Super Bowl 2019 commercials ranked: Harrison Ford, The Dude, the Backstreet Boys and more
-
•See All
Discuss: Super Bowl 2019: New Captain Marvel trailer goes higher, further, faster
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.