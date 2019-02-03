CNET también está disponible en español.

Super Bowl 2019: New Captain Marvel trailer goes higher, further, faster

See Brie Larson as the superhero from the 1990s who battles shapeshifting Skrulls and more.


In the new Captain Marvel movie TV spot posted by Marvel Studios during the Super Bowl on Sunday we see Brie Larson as the pilot Carol Danvers as she transforms into superhero Captain Marvel. Plus there's even more of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. 

Read more about plot theories and her comic book background in guide to all things Captain Marvel.

Captain Marvel comes out in theaters in the US and UK on March 8 (International Women's Day), and March 7 in Australia. 

