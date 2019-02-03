Avengers, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4: All the must-see Super Bowl 2019 trailers

Marvel Studios

You might tell people you're watching Super Bowl 2019 to see the two best teams in the NFL battle it out for football's crowning glory. But we know the real reason you're tuning in -- to see all the trailers.

While some people tune in for the big-budget commercials, film fans are in for the movie teasers.

Never fear: We've compiled all the trailers that aired during the big game (as well as the ones that were leaked before online). No need to pretend you're following the score or trying to stay in touch with the rules!

Avengers: Endgame

Sad Cap in therapy? Sad Thor looking off into the distance? Minimalist dialogue set over vision of post-apocalyptic-looking cities? Oh you'd better believe the next teaser trailer for Avengers: Endgame is here. And it looks like that whole Thanos vanishing (Thanishing?) incident from Avengers: Infinity War has left some scars.

Captain Marvel

"Time to show these boys how we do it. Are you ready?" Oh yes, Brie Larson, we are very ready. Marvel has dropped a new trailer for Captain Marvel, showing us the two sides of the badass superhero: as pilot Carol Danvers, giving us Top Gun realness without all the unnecessary volleyball time-wasting, and then as Captain Marvel, literally on fire as she flies through the skies kicking bad guy butt.

Higher, further, faster!

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 is set to be packed with new characters (and revamped favourites) to keep this adored franchise fresh. We've already seen Forky and Bo Peep's fab new jumpsuit, and on Super Bowl Sunday, we got another look at Toy Story 4's new double act (after Buzz and Woody, of course) -- Ducky and Bunny. In between the superheroes and horror fare, the newest Toy Story 4 teaser trailer was a pure delight.

Us



Jordan Peele posted the second trailer for this super creepy looking thriller to Reddit before the big game on Sunday, and it's a doozy. A tranquil vacation disrupted by terrifying doppelgangers, strangers standing on the beach in weird trench coats and, of course, the most terrifying nightmare of all: people running with scissors. Us looks like the kind of brilliant mind-bending thriller we got from Peele with Get Out (and we're very excited for a twist).

The Twilight Zone

Another one from Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele (Peele is executive producer alongside Simon Kinberg), The Twilight Zone reboot got a creepy trailer on Super Bowl Sunday, showing Peele stepping into Rod Serling's role as host and narrator of the show for the first time. Extra points for making the spot look like an interruption to our usual football broadcast.

Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel is set to hit theatres this month, bringing amazing photorealistic manga cyberpunk visuals to sci-fi fans. While the early reviews are mixed, the trailer that dropped during game day gives us a sneak peek at the amazing cinematography we can expect when it hits the big screen.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

You can always rely on Guillermo del Toro to create the kind of images that appear onscreen for but a moment and haunt you for a lifetime (see: never-ending nightmares about the Pale Man). The director promised some scary moments during the Super Bowl and he delivered, with the official Twitter account for Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark releasing a number of images and short teaser videos ahead of the film's upcoming release. Not to self: Leave that facial hair alone.

"What is that red spot on my cheek?" Mother said, "It will go away. Just don't scratch it."



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark - in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/UDZ51XKIdt — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

Hobbs & Shaw

How are you feeling about your fitness goals? Been trying to get swol? Don't worry, The Rock is here to make you feel like all your gym sessions have amounted to nothing! The trailer for Hobbs & Shaw gives us Fast and Furious spin-off action, pairing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason "The Brit" Statham together as frenemies to fight a common goal: Idris Elba. It's exactly the kind of ridiculousness we are here for.

Wonder Park

One for the kids, Wonder Park hits all the notes you'd expect from an animated feature: kooky supporting characters, a kid with a dream (alongside some Poison backing music to keep the parents on side), and plenty of talk of "imagination." It's a little formulaic, but with an accompanying TV series planned for Nickelodeon, that might not matter.

The Handmaid's Tale

It's morning again! What starts out looking like a political campaign ad for Gilead turns into a creepy nightmare. Ahhh The Handmaid's Tale, we wouldn't expect any less.

