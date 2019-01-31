Patrick Smith / Getty Images

If you're not sure when the Super Bowl is, you're in good company.

In the US this past week, the top-searched question on the big game has been "When is the Super Bowl?" according to Google Trends. This is followed by questions about where the Super Bowl will take place and which teams are playing. (If you're still not sure, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will face off on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. Eastern.)

Also in the top 5 most-searched questions are "How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady won?" and "What channel is the Super Bowl on?" It'll be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports App. (CNET is owned by CBS.)

People also have a tendency to search for "Superb Owl" rather than Super Bowl, according to Google Trends. For people who make the common typo, the search engine has a little easter egg. Google changes the title of the game from "Super Bowl LIII" to "Superb Owl" with a cartoon owl on the side.

The Patriots and Rams are already facing off when it comes to search interest. The Patriots are taking the lead in 36 states, while the Rams have a stronger hold on the West Coast and in southern states.

Still, the most-searched question on the Rams in the past week has been "Where are the Rams from?"

Maroon 5 will headline the halftime show, but it appears there's more search interest for guest Travis Scott. Big Boi will also perform.

Finally, the most searched Super Bowl Player is Tom Brady, who has won five Super Bowls. If you already knew that, consider yourself ahead of the curve.

CNET's Marrian Zhou contributed to this report.

First published on Jan. 28, 1:21 p.m. PT.

Update, Jan. 31, 8:34 a.m. PT: Adds Google's Super Bowl easter egg information.

