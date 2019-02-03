Super Bowl 2019 melee pits Tom Brady, Payton Manning for NFL's 100th season

The NFL is officially launching its 100th anniversary celebrations with Super Bowl 53, and it sure went big for the kickoff party.

The league's 100-Year Game commercial features a who's-who of players current and past, including Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, retired QB Payton Manning, running back Barry Sanders and newer stars Saquon Barkley and Baker Mayfield.

The theme centers around a stately black-tie gathering that descends into madness as the players tussle over a golden football.

It's not just on-the-field names who participate in the food fight/pickup game. The ad also highlights play-by-play announcer Beth Mowins and Sarah Thomas, the NFL's first full-time female official.

Sam Gordon, a Utah Girls Tackle Football League running back, takes a star turn at the end of the ad when she shows off a wicked spin move.

Anybody who loves the NFL may want to give the 100th-season video a rewatch to catch all the cameos. It's an energetic start to the league's big celebration.