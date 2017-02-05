Super Bowl 2017 drops first 'The Handmaid's Tale' trailer

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

It was 1985 when novelist Margaret Atwood published "The Handmaid's Tale," a terrifying dystopian work of speculative fiction that envisages a future wherein low-status men and women are enslaved under a fundamentalist regime. It's now 2017, Hulu is about to launch its television adaptation -- and the premise still feels terrifyingly possible.

"I made a rule for myself: I would not include anything that human beings had not already done in some other place or time, or for which the technology did not already exist," Atwood wrote in 2012. "The group-activated hangings, the tearing apart of human beings, the clothing specific to castes and classes, the forced childbearing and the appropriation of the results, the children stolen by regimes and placed for upbringing with high-ranking officials, the forbidding of literacy, the denial of property rights: all had precedents."

The trailer introduces us to protagonist Offred, played by Elisabeth Moss, assigned to the Handmaid caste -- women who have proven fertility in a world where healthy childbirth is becoming increasingly rare, and thus assigned to the role of breeder to the ruling class.

"The Handmaid's Tale" premieres on Hulu on April 26.

