Tom Brady bears the brunt of early 2017 Super Bowl memes

Super Bowl LI kicked off on Sunday in Houston, with the New England Patriots taking on the Atlanta Falcons. Social media, of course, also kicked off a bunch of winning memes. Here, some highlights.

Sisterhood singers

Three actresses from the original cast of Broadway's famed "Hamilton" musical, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones, sang "America the Beautiful" before the game -- with one lyric twist.

The women, who play the Schuyler sisters, added in "and sisterhood" after the line "and crown thy good with brotherhood." Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of "Hamilton," was one of the many who commented on the addition.

Although not everyone loved the tweak.

And the cameras caught an image of Patriots coach Bill Belichick looking less than thrilled after the song.



Country star Luke Bryan, who sang the national anthem before the game, grew up in Georgia, and it was always clear which team he was rooting for.

Toss-up

Former President George H.W. Bush may have been hospitalized less than a week ago, but Bush and former First Lady Barbara Bush were well enough to come out to midfield, with the former president in a wheelchair, for the coin flip. The former president teased his appearance on Wednesday with a tweet featuring an eternally spinning coin.

And yes, a few movie fans spotted the "Inception" reference right away.

Fans reacted positively to the Bush family's appearance.

Dirty birds fly high

But once all the pregame happenings were in the rear-view mirror, the game itself started to make news. And it was underdog Atlanta, not the many-times-Super-Bowl-champ Patriots and QB legend Tom Brady, who took a 21-3 lead into halftime. Naturally, Brady came in for some social media satire.

Editors' note: This story will be updated throughout the game.

