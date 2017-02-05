Lady Gaga and 300 drones rock Super Bowl 2017 halftime show

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Lady Gaga thought she'd drop in on Super Bowl LI Sunday night. Literally.

The retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium opened up so the singer could make a Spider-Man-like appearance, leaping from the roof to the stage below.

Before making the jump, she performed a brief patriotic medley, singing bits of "God Bless America" and "This Land Is Your Land," and quoting the Pledge of Allegiance before making the impressive jump.

After landing, Gaga performed a variety of her hits, including "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance." She encouraged her Houston audience to roar at their home-state "Poker Face" opening line, "I wanna hold 'em like they do in Texas, please."

Gaga was backed not just by dancers and singers, but by 300 lit-up drones that shone like stars in the night sky.

Gaga started the show in a glittery bodysuit, later adding a gold jacket with spiked shoulders, then stripping down to football shoulder pads, a bare belly and sparkly shorts.

She ended her concert with not only a dramatic mic drop while standing in high heels atop a tower with flames flashing behind her, but by catching a football. (Try that, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan.)

Fans declared the performance to be a touchdown.

Though some had fun with her aerial entrance.

Though some had anticipated a political statement against President Donald Trump and his policies, Gaga steered clear of anything overt.

Still, the inclusive lyrics to "Born This Way" thrilled some -- and had others wondering how Vice President Mike Pence, who attended the game, was reacting.

Even after the halftime show, Lady Gaga's music could be heard during the game. An ad for the new NatGeo series "Genius" showed an actor dressed as Albert Einstein playing Gaga's "Bad Romance" on the violin -- and it sounded pretty good!

