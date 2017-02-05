Super Bowl 2017 'Ghost in the Shell' trailer: What did we learn?

Up Next Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

Previous trailers for upcoming Paramount sci-fi blockbuster "Ghost in the Shell" hinted at similarities to the anime films and TV series and 1989 manga of the same name. It heavily implied the internal conflict within lead character Major Motoko Kusanagi that made the original film's place in anime history.

"You were dying. We saved you. And now you save others," a voice-over in the November 2016 trailer said. And another voice: "They did not save your life. They stole it."

The 30-second Super Bowl trailer, which was released three days ago, only added five seconds of new, unseen material to previously released footage.

The new footage shows terrorist and resistance member Hideo Kuze, played by Michael Pitt and hailing from the anime TV series "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex 2nd GIG," removing part of Kusanagi's face as she seems held immobile. Kuze's relationship to Kusanagi is an important part of 2nd GIG, and the Puppet Master from the 1995 anime is absent from the new film's IMDb page, suggesting an aggregation of storylines from a number of Ghost in the Shell sources.

The film garnered criticism for casting Caucasian actors in roles with Japanese names, particularly Scarlett Johansson as Kusanagi, but there's no denying that it looks incredibly stylish and aesthetically true to the anime and manga on which it is based.

"Ghost in the Shell" opens in US cinemas on March 31.

