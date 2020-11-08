Sunday's top deals: $90 portable projector, $200 Chromebook bundle, $13 true wireless earbuds and more

As we continue through the weekend, I've got four pretty darn sweet deals for you. And before we get to that weekend deal action, let me point out that in case you missed it, . Not sure how much longer supplies will last at that price, just that it's the lowest price to date on -- I'll admit it -- truly exceptional earbuds.

Yochos Amazon seller: Zooson Price: $13.49 with promo code CDDSC3KP Less exceptional: these earbuds. That said, they're Bluetooth 5.0, water-resistant (standard AirPods are not) and powered by a charging case that has a cool LCD power meter. They won't come anywhere near Apple sound quality, but they should be decent enough for background tunes, podcasts and the like. Last time I posted these, they were a couple bucks cheaper, and the vendor sold out quickly. That could definitely happen again.

HP Decent Chromebook deals have finally returned. This HP model features a 14-inch screen running at 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution, which is far preferable to the lower resolutions offered by other cheap models. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, basically double what you find on most cheapies. The bundle here adds an HP mouse and a storage sleeve. (Same exact bundle at Amazon: $299.) Note that shipping adds $10; Costco members can avoid that charge by choosing in-store pickup. Interestingly, however, it appears you don't need a Costco membership to order online.

Nixplay Regular Cheapskate readers know of my mad love for digital photo frames. Why should all your pictures stay trapped on your phone and in your albums? Put 'em on display! Nixplay makes excellent frames that can accept new photos via app, email and social media. For a limited time, use promo code CNET25 for 25% off the Smart Photo Frame 10.1-inch W10F (black or wood effect) and Nixplay Smart Photo Frame 9.7-inch W10G (metal frame). That gets you out the door for as low as $135. Great, great gift. Great. Truly.

Dser This is the first entry-level projector I've seen that directly knocks off the Anker Nebula Mars' lunchbox design. It's a good one, especially the strap that makes it easy to carry around and reposition. That said, Dser's version is a far cry from Anker's. It has no battery or Wi-Fi, and it tops out at 1,280x720 resolution, even though "1080p" is prominently listed. That means it supports 1080p sources, like your Roku stick or game console. My bigger complaint is with fan noise, which often toggles between "annoyingly present" and "distractingly loud." The projector also has limited keystone angles, meaning you'll have limited options for positioning. All that being said, it produces a reasonably bright, reasonably sharp image. I'd consider this a decent, affordable choice for, say, kids wanting a fun movie night in their bedroom.

Expired deals

AeroGarden As we roll into winter, I'm already missing my garden -- especially the herbs I grow to make homemade chermoula (my best discovery of 2019). LED-powered indoor gardens to the rescue! There are lots of these on the market right now, some pretty pricey. This is an unusually good deal on the AeroGarden Bounty, which supports up to nine seed pods and comes with a starter heirloom-salad seed kit. This $160 deal is the lowest price on record for this model; it sells elsewhere for as much as $300.

De'Longhi The Stilosa is a manual espresso maker with a 15-bar pump and stainless-steel boiler, features you typically find only in pricier machines. You can pull one or two shots at a time, and there's a steam wand to froth up your milk for lattes and the like. It was already a bargain at $100; this is the first sale price I've seen since the machine hit the market just a couple months ago. I own one and it makes me feel like a barista. (Makes excellent espresso, too.) If Amazon's deal expires before you get to it, try Target: At time of publication, the store has the EC260BK for the same price.

This article was first published last week. It has been updated with the latest deals.

