Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating

James Martin/CNET

If you've been thinking about dusting off your online dating profile, Sunday might be an opportune time to do it.

According to online dating platforms like Match, Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and Coffee Meets Bagel, Jan. 6 is the busiest day of the year for online dating. In fact, it's earned the name Dating Sunday.

Match is expecting a 69 percent spike in new singles joining up Sunday compared to the previous two months. In 2018, Coffee Meets Bagel saw a 75 percent increase compared to the previous 30 days. Also last year Tinder had a 41 percent jump in downloads from the week before.

"Dating Sunday is Hinge's Black Friday," said a spokesperson for Hinge.

Sundays in general see higher traffic than other days of the week, Hinge also said. But what's so special about Dating Sunday -- Jan. 6, in particular?

"The holidays inspire singles to reboot their dating life after navigating questions from friends and family about their relationship status and reflecting on their own personal goals," said a spokesperson for Match.

In other words, the family hassled you big-time about your singlehood and you decided that 2019 is going to be different, dammit.

New year, new love.

With that mindset, CMB found that daters are 17 percent more likely to get a match, and 16 percent more likely to actually chat with that match on Dating Sunday. Match said it expects more than 1.5 million messages will be sent. Along those lines, last year Hinge found that 59 percent more daters started conversations than in the week before.

While online dating is not a new practice, more and more people are embracing the idea of turning to online services to find anything from a hookup to a serious relationship. The Statistic Brain Research Institute found that more than 90 percent of the US' 54.3 million singles have tried online dating.

If you're planning to look for love this Sunday, also check out CNET's guide to supercharging your online dating profile, including such tips as backing off the selfies, posing with dogs and making sure people can actually see your face in at least one of your photos. Seriously. Tinder found wearing sunglasses reduces your chances of getting a swipe right by 12 percent.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.