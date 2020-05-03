Happy weekend, everyone! I hope you're staying safe, staying healthy and staying home. Today I've rounded up more items that can help improve your home life, starting with two significantly discounted headphones that offer ANC (active noise cancellation) -- the better to reduce whatever outside sounds are harshing your zen.

As always, these items are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All prices are accurate at the time of this writing but are subject to change.

Edifier I recently learned that audiophiles seriously dig the Edifier brand, so I'm excited to share this deal from Amazon seller Global i Mall. Apply promo code 502FSR28 to get the Edifier W860NB over-the-ear wireless ANC headphones for $59, the lowest price I've ever seen. They normally run $120. Promising up to 25 hours of playtime with ANC activated and 45 hours without, the W860NB folds up for easier transport and comes with a hard-sided travel case. I found the sound quality to be great overall and the ANC effective, though I have the same complaint as others: The touch controls are a pain.

Zvox Zvox is best known for its TV soundbars and sound bases, but last year the company dipped its toe into headphone waters -- and brought along one important feature from said speakers: dialogue enhancement. The AccuVoice AV50 features not only ANC, but also voice-boost tech designed specifically for the over-50 set. Originally $150, the AV50 normally sells for around $100 to $130. This is the lowest price on record. You can get the headphones in your choice of four colors. CNET hasn't reviewed them, nor have I, but reviews I've scanned elsewhere (including the 4.6-star average from Amazon buyers) indicate great overall performance marred only by flimsy construction. I'm thinking if you're looking for a gift for mom or dad, this might be a solid pick.

JBL You're watching a lot more TV and movies right now, yes? Do your ears a favor and bring home a soundbar. Promo code CNETSBR will save you an extra $20 on this already-discounted JBL model, which features a dual bass port design, HDMI ARC support and Bluetooth (for pairing with your phone or tablet). You can control it using your TV remote, which I consider a must-have feature. I've seen this selling refurbished for around $113 elsewhere, so getting it new for $90? Yes, please. Read more: The best soundbar for 2020

Amazon Do you own a Fire TV in some form or another? How about a Fire tablet? That's all you need to take advantage of this offer, in the form of the Food Network Kitchen app. Just install it on your device, choose a renewal option, then click Activate Now. Presto! You're good for one full year. The app affords access to live classes, streaming shows and more. Just make sure you add a note to your calendar so you remember to cancel after a year, otherwise you'll start getting billed at the regular rate.

Habor I don't know how I ever lived so long without an electric kettle. Believe it or not, I use it primarily to make myself mugs of hot water -- because that's what us old folks do, apparently. But it has a myriad of uses, most of them much faster and easier than dealing with a stovetop kettle. This top-rated model is just $22.39 when you apply promo code IMTZEXC6 at checkout. It has a 4.6-star average rating from nearly 500 buyers. Many similar ones sell for $30 or more.

OK, that's it for today, cheeps! Tell me what looks good on the menu.

