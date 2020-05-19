CNET también está disponible en español.

Sundar Pichai says diversity remains 'foundational value' for Google

Conversative criticism hasn't impacted its diversity programs, the Alphabet CEO told The Verge.

Sundar Pichai says Google is still committed to diversity, despite reports that of recent changes to its programs.

 James Martin/CNET

Google is still committed to diversity and representation in its workforce, its parent company's CEO told The Verge in response to an NBC News report that it was rolling back such programs. Alphabet boss Sundar Pichai also said the search giant works to accommodate political viewpoints, despite worries that conservative criticism may have altered its decisions for its diversity programs.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

