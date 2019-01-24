At Sundance's New Frontier, VR and AR are poised to go epic and weird

This year's New Frontier program at Sundance is getting back to its roots. This high-tech art showcase arm of the film festival is going to feel a bit like a party again -- only bigger.

"We're seeing work being done on a larger scale," Shari Frilot, chief curator of the Sundance Film Festival's tech-heavy New Frontier program, said in an interview Tuesday. Because creators are inventing their own tech to realize their visions, "This year, we're...seeing more kinds of stories being made possible because of innovations."

Sundance's New Frontier, designed to foster new forms of storytelling using technology, is the year's first major pitstop for interactive storytellers to show off their latest work. The program underscores the growing influence of tech like virtual and augmented reality as new mediums for artists at an event once solely devoted to conventional films. This time, the scale of the program is getting a boost by moving to a new, expansive space, allowing for outsized projects to stretch imaginations.

Courtesy of the Sundance Institute

Festival-goers this year can try a multi-room mind-warping VR fine dining installation. Or karaoke with a digital puppet modeled after a monstrosity from a Goya painting. There's an immersive theater piece that sounds like the characters from Crazy Rich Asians got caught up in an Agatha Christie mystery mashed together with Black Mirror.

The Royal Shakespeare Company is even building something like a miniature amphitheater here for a Magic Leap augmented reality play.

New Frontier kicks off Friday afternoon as the Sundance Film Festival opens its 10-day run in Park City, Utah. The New Frontier program has two locations: a new, large-scale venue called New Frontier Central that hosts most of the exhibition, and a smaller space next door in the basement of the Ray theater, which features the rest of the projects, a 40-seat VR cinema and all the New Frontier panels.

New Frontier Central, however, is where they put the bar.

"We're trying to get back to what we started with and lost over the years: getting back the social intersection element of New Frontier," Frilot said of the social space. "[It's] about getting lots of different kinds of people in the same room talking about work that is really surprising them."

Epic scale

One of the dominating installations at New Frontier Central will be an interactive Immersive Stage in the back corner, an area where the floor and two walls become projection screens for three projects by experimental theater-art production company 3-Legged Dog. (Three years ago, the group helped stage a punk-tinged, projection-heavy opera about human trafficking that won the Pulitzer Prize for music.)

Courtesy of the Sundance Institute

That's where karaoke with digital puppets comes in. Esperpento is a Goya-inspired animated world, which includes a performance of a play with one character represented by a digital puppet and the others played by real people. In one of the "lounges" inside the Esperpento world, artists will be teaching people how to puppeteer alongside somebody singing. Performances of the play within Esperpento, called Two Black Lights and One Red, will take place four times over the course of the fest.

"I've seen things like that in very large studios," Frilot said. "It blew me away when I saw this indie development."

Throughout the festival, the Immersive Stage will alternate between Esperpento and two other works. Dirtscraper is a virtual reality "game" with the aesthetic like a bleak dystopian Donkey Kong, and analmosh is an audio/visual performance that links glitchy electronic music to projected imagery that's generated live based on the audio.

The Dial at the Ray also uses projections, as well as augmented reality, to stage a mystery. A woman smashes her car through the stone wall of her wealthy family's compound, action that all takes place around a projection-mapped sculpture of a house inside a transparent room. Four participants use augmented reality on their phones to interact with the projection and unravel the mystery.

Dougal Henken

Magic leaps

The Royal Shakespeare company's tiny amphitheater, back at New Frontier Central, is where a pseudo-hologram of Shakespearean actor Robert Gilbert will perform the Seven Ages of Man speech from As You Like It. (High-school English cheat sheet: That's the one with "all the world's a stage" in it.) Gilbert performs as a mixed-reality avatar, appearing in front of participants via a Magic Leap headset.

It's one of three Magic Leap projects at New Frontier this year. The secretive augmented-reality device developed by a $1 billion start-up only just began emerging slowly in the real world in the last five months.

Magic Leap

Magic Leap itself is presenting Mica, its human-type artificial intelligence. Pitched with a first-person invitation from Mica -- "Join me at the beginning of my existence, as we pull from the past to create the future," whatever that means -- the company says Mica will interact with you in a "gestural exchange" that's aimed at getting festival goers to contemplate her place in our world.

And A Jester's Tale integrates robotic avant garde pop star Poppy into the mixed-reality telling of a "psychologically taxing children's fable."

Hard and soft

Artists at New Frontier are, "out of necessity, inventing custom hardware and custom software to be able to tell these stories," Frilot said.

Among them is Sweet Dreams at the Ray, which leads you through multiple rooms with bouncy walls and, using artificial intelligence and virtual reality, aims to give you trippy impressions from things that you eat and drink. Synesthesia is a rare neurological phenomenon that crosses human senses, causing some people to experience sensations like hearing colors, smelling sounds or seeing words or numbers as colors and shapes. With VR and AI, Sweet Dreams aims to recreate the sensation, making it feel like you're eating the sun or sipping the room around you.

Digital Rise

Mechnical Souls at New Frontier Central also developed artificial intelligence that coordinates with VR to stage something like an immersive play mystery game. The premise of the experience is "a sumptuous wedding" for the "heir of the rich Zang family," a ceremony with hired androids on hand to help. When something has gone wrong, six audience members play Mechlife employees to figure it out what's happened. The story unfolds in virtual reality with live actors, and each participant may follow a different path of action depending on where your eyes follow.

Interlooped's creators developed new hardware and software with the ambition of creating what Frilot describes as a rabbit hole of reality, where you can't tell what's real and what's not. It includes live volumetric capture -- a technology that essentially scans a whole person to replicate them as a psuedo-hologram in real time. Interloop, however, incorporates this kind of live capture of two people at the same time, something that hasn't been performed often before.

Being there

Interlooped, Mechical Souls and all the Magic Leap experience are examples of a trend Frilot noticed in this year's curation of New Frontier, one where creators put physical bodies inside the frame of their experiences.

"That's fascinating to me...particularly because for so long there was that criticism of VR that it takes you out of the real world and into something else. It separates us," she said.

Another is Embody at the Ray, described by Frilot as a high-tech yoga experiment. Drawing from dance and the aikido martial art too, Embody is social, movement-focused VR where you see other bodies entering and leaving the experience next to you. Runnin' also incorporates dance in VR, in this instance holding a virtual interactive dance party with comic hip-hop artist Reggie Watts.

"It's a very different show from years past," Frilot said. "So people can get ready for it."