- Augmented and virtual reality at Sundance using body movements to make experiences feel more natural.
- Net neutrality's day in court.
- Super Bowl ads with tech and geek appeal.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Sundance shows off a new trend of AR, VR (The 3:59, Ep. 514)
