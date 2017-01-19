Sundance and tech: Like a trip into 'Black Mirror'

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Photo by Getty Images

No need to hunt for the geeky pockets at Sundance -- they're front-and-center this year.

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off Thursday night in Park City, Utah, with a science-based call to arms as its opening-night movie. "An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power," revisits the crusade against climate change a decade after "An Inconvenient Truth" became one of the highest-grossing documentaries of all time, winning two Oscars and helping usher Al Gore to a Nobel prize.

The doc is one of a myriad projects at Sundance this year touching on science or sci-fi, underscoring the growing influence of technology on the independent film festival. It's not just the tech on screen either; digital players like Netflix and Amazon are more present than ever, while its organizers have widened their embrace of virtual reality.

Plus, a handful of films probing tech-based questions makes part of the slate feel like a season recap of "Black Mirror."

Technological reality

The festival's program dedicated to interactive, high-tech storytelling, called "New Frontier," is bigger this year, with more than two dozen projects that have widened to two separate sites in Park City.

In some cases, technology presented at the festival leapfrogs movies fictionalizing it. "Synesthesia Suit: Rez Infinite and Crystal Vibes," a Japanese virtual-reality experience, puts viewers in a full-body, 26-sensor get-up that combines audiovisuals and tactile vibrations. A curator of the exhibit said the tech mimics what Steven Spielberg depicts in next year's movie "Ready Player One," before the sci-fi flick about the tech comes out.

Other VR projects push at the limits that virtual-reality storytelling has bumped up against in its recent explosion. "Miyubi," from Felix & Paul Studios, has a 40 minute run-time, stretching the duration of a format that usually clocks in at about five to 10 minutes. "Life of Us," by the company Within and featuring music by Pharrell Williams, is a shared VR story that viewers experience with two other people they meet and speak to as avatars. Multiplayer VR is still uncommon, even in outright games.

And then there are ones that just sound fun. "Mindshow" lets you make your own VR cartoons using your body and voice, acting out your own parts in a socially shareable clip.

Even if you aren't braving the snow and crowds of Park City, the wave of VR hardware releases last year sets up wider accessibility for people anywhere to these experiences after they make it through their Sundance premieres.

New players

Movies made by and destined for online-streaming companies have cropped up at more and more at the festival over the last three years.

Last year, subscription video sites Netflix and Amazon made waves as hard-to-beat bidders. Their deep pockets helped them beat out traditional players for the rights to distribute choice projects.

Photo by Netflix

Netflix, for example, bought streaming rights to "Tallulah," a drama starring Ellen Page, for a reported $5 million and "The Fundamentals of Caring," a road-trip dreamed starring Paul Rudd and Selema Gomez, for a reported $7 million. Amazon also acquired the digital rights to "Manchester by the Sea," a drama generating Oscar buzz now.

Already, one of the first buys of Sundance -- announced Tuesday before the festival even begins -- was by Amazon, for the Grateful Dead documentary "Long Strange Trip" making its worldwide debut at Sundance. Both Netflix and Amazon have films or collections of episodes premiering at the fest.

Other digital natives are raising their profiles there too. YouTube is has one of its first Sundance premieres since the launch of its subscription service Red kicked off its own original content effort in earnest. "This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous" is a documentary about the YouTube star of its title, tracking her transgender transition.

Dystopian visions

Even among the conventional movies most likely to run their course in traditional cinemas, tech-heavy plots are sprinkled throughout the festival.

Two films at the fest explore how technologies raise questions about our own human minds.

Photo by Greg Middleton

Peter Dinklage literally tries to steal memories in "Rememory." The "Game of Thrones" star shows up at the home of a deceased inventor of a machine that records and plays unfiltered memories, and he swipes the device to explore his own past.

In "Marjorie Prime," 86-year-old title character spends her final days with robot replica of her deceased husband, played by "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm. The film raises questions about how people mentally reconstruct the past and what they choose to forget.

Documentaries take on a laundry list of tech topics:

Check back with CNET for more from Sundance.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.

Life, disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.

Tech Enabled: A series chronicling the role tech plays in providing new kinds of accessibility.