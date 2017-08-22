See the sun return to Antarctica after months of darkness

Enlarge Image ESA/IPEV/PNRA–C. Dangoisse

There are 13 people living in the Concordia research station in Antarctica. It's been over four months since the sun shone on their remote corner of the planet. On Tuesday, the European Space Agency highlighted a gorgeous sunset photo marking the return of light for the researchers there.

The photo shows a group of wood signposts, each pointing to a researcher's distant home. The three signs on the right are in the shape of camels. The sunset colors the view in shades of purple and pink.

"However much you might be more of a 'night-person,' there is no denying the influx of energy which comes with seeing the sun itself," writes ESA research doctor Carole Dangoisse, who's in residence at the station. Dangoisse notes the sunrises and sunsets are currently about an hour apart.

The ESA describes the Concordia location as "the very southern tip of Earth." It's located on a plateau and the sun disappears from May through August. The ESA says temperatures can get down to -112 Fahrenheit (-80 Celsius). The sun hasn't done much to warm that up, but it's a welcome sight after months of darkness.