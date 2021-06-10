Summer Game Fest Live Updates: Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director's Cut and more

Summer Game Fest

E3 2021 officially starts on June 12, but the first big pre-show was the Summer Game Fest Kick-Off Live on Thursday. The show delivered some big games news, including the reveal of Elden Ring, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Death Stranding Director's Cut and Call of Duty Cold War season 4. There will also be some musical performances, including one from Weezer.

We'll have the latest updates from Summer Game Fest Kick-Off Live here as they happen.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Gearbox Software started the show with a new game from the Borderlands universe, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It's a looter shooter featuring the voices of Andy Sandberg, Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett. While this does feature Tiny Tina who was introduced in Borderlands 2, the game itself will not play like a Borderlands game.

Watch #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live! for a first glimpse at what's next for video games. https://t.co/1YK41kHEHJ — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Hideo Kojima made a brief appearance to talk about the pandemic while also revealing Death Stranding Director's Cut. The teaser was an homage to Metal Gear series with Sam Porter trying on a box similar to Solid Snake. The director's cut of the game will release "soon."

Summer Game Fest

Jeff Goldblum introduces Jurassic Park Evolution 2

Jeff Goldblum, the star of two Jurassic Park movies, made an appearance to show the upcoming game sequel, Jurassic Park Evolution 2.

Summer Game Fest

The first game came out in 2018 and allows players to construct and manage their own Jurassic Park.

Jeff Goldblum brought a world premiere with him just for us! Here is Jurassic World Evolution 2! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ZCOaBrXXWH — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

Call of Duty Season 4 info

Call of Duty Cold War Season 3 comes to an end on June 15, which means the next season is on its way. A teaser showed some of the new maps and content coming to multiplayer, zombie mode and Warzone.

The new head of @CallofDuty, Johanna Faries chats to @geoffkeighley and shares the world premiere of Call of Duty: Season 4! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/1P9nvx3YyZ — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

No details were revealed about the next Call of Duty game.

Ryan Reynolds talks Free Guy movie

The video game movie Free Guy was originally supposed to come out last summer, but after multiple delays, it's finally coming on Aug. 13. Reynolds, who stars in the movie, made an appearance to offer a new trailer.

Sorry, but we’ve got two Canadians in the house now, eh? 🇨🇦 @VancityReynolds here to share our next world premiere, @FreeGuyMovie! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/DhmDpufUyX — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

More Among Us cosmetics

If you're still playing Among Us, there's more content coming for players. This includes a new map, more cosmetics and achievements.

Eleven, Demogorgon and Hopper From Stranger Things head to Smite

Smite, the free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, features gods battling each other in a 3D team-based combat similar to League of Legends. The MOBA will get some new characters from Netflix's Stranger Things series along with an Upside Down map. The content comes in the upcoming battle pass for the game on July 13, in time for season 4 of the series.

Are you ready to enter the upside down with this next world premiere? #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/VCtGQdQkzJ — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

House of Ashes is here to scare you

The third entry of The Dark Pictures Anthology, House of Ashes, comes right before Halloween on Oct. 22. The horror adventure game will put players in the role of US soldiers trying to survive. Each choice made will determine whole will live and who dies.

Get ready for the story trailer for House of Ashes with an exclusive reveal, the latest game from the @TheDarkPictures anthology! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/euqIT7vTo5 — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

Evil Dead The Game lets players be the good guys or bad guys

The iconic horror-comedy franchise has a new multiplayer game coming. This time around, players can take control of the demons to feast on the humans.

Finally, Elden Ring

Finishing the show was From Software's Elden Ring. The developer worked with Game of Throne's creator George RR Martin on the game, which fans have been anticipating for years since it was first announced. At the end of the trailer came the Elden Ring release day: Jan. 21, 2022.