Summer Game Fest Live Updates: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Death Stranding Director's Cut and more

E3 2021 officially starts on June 12, but the first big pre-show is the Summer Game Fest Kick-Off Live on Thursday. The show could deliver big games news, and Weezer is playing at the event.

We'll have the latest updates from Summer Game Fest Kick-Off Live here as they happen.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Gearbox Software started the show with a new game from the Borderlands universe, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It's a looter shooter featuring the voices of Andy Sandberg, Wanda Sykes and Will Arnett. While this does feature Tiny Tina who was introduced in Borderlands 2, the game itself will not play like a Borderlands game.

Watch #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live! for a first glimpse at what's next for video games. https://t.co/1YK41kHEHJ — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Hideo Kojima made a brief appearance to talk about the pandemic while also revealing Death Stranding Director's Cut. The teaser was an homage to Metal Gear series with Sam Porter trying on a box similar to Solid Snake. The director's cut of the game will release "soon."

Jeff Goldblum introduces Jurrasic Park Evolution 2

The star of two Jurrasic Park movies, Jeff Goldblum made an appearance to show the upcoming sequel,

Jurrasic Park Evolution 2. The first game came out in 2018 and allows players to construct and manage their own Jurrasic Park.

Jeff Goldblum brought a world premiere with him just for us! Here is Jurassic World Evolution 2! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/ZCOaBrXXWH — Summer Game Fest - LIVE Today! (@summergamefest) June 10, 2021

