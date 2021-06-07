Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live: When does it start, how to watch and what to expect

The Game Awards

It's the event that's unofficially kickstarting E3: Summer Game Fest 2021 Kick-Off Live. After launching last year to plug the huge gap left after E3 2020's cancellation, Summer Game Fest is back promising huge game announcements and brand new footage.

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest will host a series of upcoming events -- including Ubisoft and EA events down the track -- but, for now, let's focus on the big launch event taking place on June 10.

What is Summer Game Fest?

Summer Game Fest is essentially a series of live streamed events designed to showcase upcoming games. Ubisoft Forward, which will showcase Ubisoft games, is scheduled for June 12. There's a Microsoft and Bethesda showcase on June 13 and EA are hosting a Summer Game Fest as far ahead as July 22.

But the big launch event, Summer Game Fest Kick-Off Live is first.

When does Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live take place?

The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event takes place 11am PDT/2pm EDT on Thursday 10th June, 2021.

For people in the UK that translates to June 10, 7pm BST. Australians need to tune in on June 11, 4am AEST.

Where can you watch Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live?

The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live event will be available to stream on The Game Awards YouTube page. It'll also be streamed on The Game Awards Twitch page. Take your pick.

We'll also be embedding a livestream on this very page closer to the event, so you can also head here to watch.

What can you expect to see at Kickoff Live?

No word has been given on specific reveals, but Geoff Keighley has traditionally delivered on events like these. Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards in 2019 and a host of upcoming video game titles have made their debut at Keighley organised events in the past. Devolver Digital, the publisher behind games like Fall Guys and Hotline Miami, has promised to reveal four new games at the event.

We could also potentially see teases for upcoming events from major publishers like Microsoft, Bethesda or Ubisoft.

Oh, and the band Weezer are playing the event! So be prepared for that.