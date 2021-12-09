Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League gets a new trailer at The Game Awards

Rocksteady

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the latest superhero video game coming to consoles and PC. It's set for launch in 2022 but this Thursday night, at The Game Awards, we got a fresh look at the game in action.

You can watch the trailer below.

Sefton Hill, the game's Creative Director had announced we'd be getting a look at the game earlier this week.

Me and the @RocksteadyGames squad are getting ready to dive into the #TheGameAwards. Can't wait to share the mayhem with you all! Good luck @GeoffKeighley! pic.twitter.com/ZTJOhUqbZ8 — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) December 8, 2021

Superhero movies have been in vogue as of late. The most recent release, Guardians of the Galaxy surprised many by being pretty great? Rocksteady Studios were behind the Batman Arkham series, the gold standard for superhero video games. Odds are Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will follow in the footsteps of that legendary series.