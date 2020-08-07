Suicide Squad game confirmed for DC FanDome

Rocksteady/DC Comics

A Suicide Squad game from Batman: Arkham Knight developer Rocksteady will be revealed during DC FanDome on Aug. 22. The developer confirmed the long-rumored game's existence in a tweet Friday.

"Target locked - #DCFanDome - August 22. #suicidesquadgame," the company wrote, with an image of a target on Superman's head.

Better get those Kryptonite bullets ready.

This story will be updated shortly.