'Suicide Squad 2' may start shooting in 2018, star says

Warner Bros

The sequel to 2016's "Suicide Squad" could begin filming next year, star Joel Kinnaman told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

In an article about Kinnaman's role as Frank Underwood's opponent on "House of Cards," the actor revealed that he's interested in returning to his role as Rick Flag.

"As far as I know they're writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change," Kinnaman said. "I think I'll definitely come back for it."

He'd also be interested in seeing director David Ayer, who it's fair to say was not every fan's favorite, return to his spot behind the camera.

"Ultimately, I'd love for David Ayer to direct it," Kinnaman said. "But if he doesn't want to direct it, then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well."

Ayer has moved on to "Gotham City Sirens," the "Suicide Squad" spinoff, reteaming with Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, so it seems like Kinnaman won't get that wish. Earlier this year, rumors had Mel Gibson being considered to direct the sequel, but no one has been officially named.