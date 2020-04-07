Naipo

Coronavirus is causing us all kinds of stress, both mental and physical. If your physical stress is manifesting itself in the form of muscle pain -- back, neck, shoulders and the like -- you can quickly get caught in a vicious cycle: The pain causes more stress, which in turn causes more pain. Or maybe you're in pain owing to new workouts you're doing at home.

Read more: Get a free year of the Balance meditation app, the gift we all need right now

Meditation and yoga can help, but sometimes you want more targeted relief -- and I know lots of folks who swear by TENS massagers. That's short for "transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation," in the form of an electronic, portable, drug-free system that promises to stimulate blood-flow and relieve muscle pain.

Here's an unbelievably good deal on one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code BHFIDLY2. It normally runs $23, and others I've seen sell for $30 to $40.

This model looks sort of like a TV remote, except with four plugs in the top. Those connect with pads that go on your aching body parts. Then just press the corresponding button (neck, hips, ankle, etc.) and the unit gets to work with an electrical massage.

It comes with five sets of reusable (and replaceable) pads and runs on three AAA batteries, which are included, though you can also power it via USB.

I haven't tried this myself, but nearly 250 buyers collectively rated it 4.5 stars out of 5 -- and those ratings are mostly legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

If you already own a TENS unit and can weigh in on their efficacy, please do.

Read more: 27 tips to help you sleep better, starting tonight

Now playing: Watch this: VR is helping to reduce pain, anxiety in patients

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.