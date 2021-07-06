Succession season 3 trailer: 'Do you want to be on the side of good or evil?'

Expect lots more scheming and back-stabbing ahead for the dysfunctional Roy family. A dramatic new trailer for Succession season 3 dropped Tuesday, and it's clear the clan won't be sharing a group hug anytime soon.

Are you part of this family or not?@Succession returns this fall on HBO Max. #Succession pic.twitter.com/4cLZu34snK — HBO Max (@hbomax) July 6, 2021

Season 2 of the HBO series ended with a stunning twist, as Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) betrayed father Logan (Brian Cox) in an amazingly calculated, gasp-inducing power play. "This is the day his reign ends," Kendall said of the family patriarch at a press conference where the son was expected to take the fall for crimes committed at family global media and hospitality empire Waystar RoyCo.

The season 3 trailer suggests Kendall and dad will continue to battle one another, and the whole family will get pulled in, as it always does.

"Ask yourself, do you want to be on the side of good or evil?" Kendall can be heard saying. It seems he may be talking to sister Shiv (Sarah Snook), who responds, in that straightforward Shiv kind of way: "If I back you against dad, you would need to let me take over."