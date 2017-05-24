Successful Rocket Lab launch sends New Zealand to space

After several days of abortive attempts, Rocket Lab has made history in New Zealand by launching its carbon-composite Electron rocket into Earth orbit on Thursday, May 25. It's also the world's first successful launch into space from a private launch pad, the company said.

The launch took place five days into a 10-day launch window. Attempts Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were cancelled, or scrubbed, due to poor launch conditions, such as high winds, which can cause the build-up of static charge through friction, which in turn can affect the rocket's avionics.

The disposable Electron rocket is designed carry payloads up to 150 kg of small satellites into low-Earth orbit, to provide services such as affordable internet, and live-Earth observation for environmental surveillance, search and rescue and disaster prediction. It also uses the world's first 3D printed engine, known as the Rutherford.

"It has been an incredible day and I'm immensely proud of our talented team," Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck, said in a statement. "We're one of a few companies to ever develop a rocket from scratch and we did it in under four years. We've worked tirelessly to get to this point. We've developed everything in house, built the world's first private orbital launch range, and we've done it with a small team."

Over the coming weeks, the team will analyse the data collected during the flight to refine and optimise the Electron. At full production, it aims to launch every 72 hours, or over 50 times a year.