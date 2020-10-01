CNET también está disponible en español.

Dough! Subway bread isn't legally bread, court rules

A tax ruling in Ireland may prove difficult to swallow for the sandwich chain.

Just trying to earn a crust.

 Hanna Lassen/WireImage

Subway bread isn't technically bread at all, at least in Ireland. The Irish Supreme Court ruled that the stuff which encases a Subway sandwich contains too much sugar to legally count as bread.

As funny as this sounds, it should be noted this is a pretty arcane legal ruling -- obviously a Subway sandwich is made with bread, but occasionally courts have to consider the ingredients of a food item to determine its status for tax purposes.

The ruling was prompted after a Subway franchisee in Ireland tried to claim exemption from VAT, a sales tax which isn't applied to staple items. Tax laws set a legal definition of what counts as a staple and should be exempted from tax so the price stays affordable to all.

To avoid the tax, the sugar in a bread product's dough must weigh less than 2% of the weight of the flour. The stuff on the Subway menu is five times over that limit and therefore can't be legally considered a staple.

So who's hungry?