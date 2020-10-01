Subway bread isn't technically bread at all, at least in Ireland. The Irish Supreme Court ruled that the stuff which encases a Subway sandwich contains too much sugar to legally count as bread.
As funny as this sounds, it should be noted this is a pretty arcane legal ruling -- obviously a Subway sandwich is made with bread, but occasionally courts have to consider the ingredients of a food item to determine its status for tax purposes.
The ruling was prompted after a Subway franchisee in Ireland tried to claim exemption from VAT, a sales tax which isn't applied to staple items. Tax laws set a legal definition of what counts as a staple and should be exempted from tax so the price stays affordable to all.
To avoid the tax, the sugar in a bread product's dough must weigh less than 2% of the weight of the flour. The stuff on the Subway menu is five times over that limit and therefore can't be legally considered a staple.
So who's hungry?
Discuss: Dough! Subway bread isn't legally bread, court rules
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.