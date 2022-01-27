No cheaper Teslas coming iOS 15.3 update patches serious bugs Pfizer, Moderna testing omicron vaccine Stimulus check update: Watch for this IRS letter Google Doodle's mini Wordle Easter egg Free N95 masks

Studio Ghibli theme park spirits away toward its opening date in Japan

After a long wait, the park will finally open in November.

Studio Ghibli theme park Princess Mononoke village

An artist's concept of Mononoke's Village in the Studio Ghibli theme park.

 Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli fans have exciting news to share with their neighbor Totoro. Japan's much-anticipated theme park based on the animation giant's films will open on Nov. 1, Studio Ghibli tweeted late Wednesday. 

The park, located in Japan's Aichi Prefecture, will feature five areas that were revealed in concept art last year. Three of them -- Youth Hill, Ghibli Large Warehouse Area and Dondoko Forest -- will open in the fall of 2022. The other two, Witch Valley and Mononoke's Village, will follow in 2023. 

The tweet from Studio Ghibli teased photos of some yet-to-be-completed parts of the park, including a "'Whisper of the Heart' earth shop," "Ghibli's Large Warehouse" and "Mr. Suzuki's House." Soon, the theme park will no longer be a castle in the sky.  