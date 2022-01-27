Studio Ghibli theme park spirits away toward its opening date in Japan

Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli fans have exciting news to share with their neighbor Totoro. Japan's much-anticipated theme park based on the animation giant's films will open on Nov. 1, Studio Ghibli tweeted late Wednesday.

The park, located in Japan's Aichi Prefecture, will feature five areas that were revealed in concept art last year. Three of them -- Youth Hill, Ghibli Large Warehouse Area and Dondoko Forest -- will open in the fall of 2022. The other two, Witch Valley and Mononoke's Village, will follow in 2023.

The tweet from Studio Ghibli teased photos of some yet-to-be-completed parts of the park, including a "'Whisper of the Heart' earth shop," "Ghibli's Large Warehouse" and "Mr. Suzuki's House." Soon, the theme park will no longer be a castle in the sky.