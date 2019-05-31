Studio Ghibli theme park coming to Japan, reports say

Ollie Millington/WireImage/Getty

A Studio Ghibli theme park is being built in Japan, reports say.

The park will be in Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park near Nagoya, according to Variety, and will open in fall 2022.

The theme park will have five themed areas, including Princess Mononoke and Howl's Moving Castle. My Neighbor Totoro will also be featured in the park, IGN reported. Academy Award-winning film Spirited Away was not mentioned in either report.

During a press conference Friday, Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki reportedly said film creator Hayao Miyazaki is working on the park's creative side.

"[Miyazaki] can't leave anything up to other people. He's a meddlesome old man," Variety reported Suzuki as saying. "[He] is not the type to look on supportively from a distance. He starts in right away with 'do this' and 'don't do that'."