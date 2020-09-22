Studio Ghibli fans and art lovers, here's a big freebie gift for you

Studio Ghibli, the Japanese company behind such films as Spirited Away and Ponyo, has released 400 still images from eight of its classic films, and is letting fans use them for free. A message in Japanese on the studio's website says more images, from other films, are coming.

Studio Ghibli

Fans are encouraged to use the images "within the bounds of common sense," according to a translation of the Japanese message on the website.

The first eight films from which images are available are Spirited Away, Ponyo, The Wind Rises, The Secret World of Arrietty, From up on Poppy Hill, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, Tales From Earthsea, and When Marnie Was There.

Fifty images from each film are offered, and could be used as computer desktop wallpaper or in other ways.

Studio Ghibli has become much more accessible in recent years. The studio's films used to be unavailable for streaming, but now almost all its movies can be watched on HBO Max.