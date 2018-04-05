Legendary Studio Ghibli director Isao Takahata dies aged 82

Jiji Press/AFP/Getty Images

He was the co-founder of Studio Ghibli and the director of some of its most incredible, enduring movies, but Thursday Isao Takahata has died.

Takahata's career as an animator began in 1959, when he started at Toei Animation. He would later be promoted to director but his debut Hols: Prince of the Sun was a commercial failure and Takahata was demoted.

In 1971 Takahata left Toei alongside Hayao Miyazaki to create Pippi Longstocking, an animated feature. Later they would go on to found Studio Ghibli, one of the most famous Japanese animation studios of all time.

Takahata's debut feature for Studio Ghibli was Grave of the Fireflies, released in 1988 alongside Miyazaki's My Neighbour Totoro. It remains one of the most visceral war movies ever made, animated or otherwise. It was inspired in part by his own real life experiences: At aged 9 Takahata survived a US air raid on Okoyama.

More recently Takahata was Oscar nominated for The Tale of Princess Kaguya, which was released in 2013 to universal acclaim. It would be his last movie he would ever direct.

'Alexa, be more human': Inside Amazon's effort to make its voice assistant smarter, chattier and more like you.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.